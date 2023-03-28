AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

