AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Mar 23 Dividend of $0.12 on April 11th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a mar 23 dividend on Friday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $133,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

