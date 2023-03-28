AGF Management (AGFMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGF Management (OTCMKTS: AGFMF):

3/23/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

3/23/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

3/23/2023 – AGF Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

3/20/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

3/17/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

2/23/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

