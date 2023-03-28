Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,626. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

About Affimed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

