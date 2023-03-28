Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.
Affimed Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,626. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
