Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.
AFMD opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
