Affiance Financial LLC Sells 922 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

