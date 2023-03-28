Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.