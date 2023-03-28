Affiance Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 353 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,366,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $312.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

