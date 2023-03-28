Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 17,944 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 957.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

