Affiance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

