Affiance Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

