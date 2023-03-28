Affiance Financial LLC Invests $134,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

