Affiance Financial LLC Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 7.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

