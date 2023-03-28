Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 3,415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

