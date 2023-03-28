AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,237. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFCG. TD Cowen cut their target price on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

