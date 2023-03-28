aelf One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. aelf has a market cap of $174.87 million and $10.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

