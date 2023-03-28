AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

