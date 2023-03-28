AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,862 shares during the quarter. CSI Compressco makes up 1.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of CSI Compressco worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

