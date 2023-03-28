Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 3.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. 161,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 959,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,212 shares of company stock valued at $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

