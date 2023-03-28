Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 12.5%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 164,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 56,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

