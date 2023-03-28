Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 321,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 260,466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LQDH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.