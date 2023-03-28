Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 74,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,855. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

