Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 2,844,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,165,807. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

