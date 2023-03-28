Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $273.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

