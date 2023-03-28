AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.23 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 44.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

