AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, March 17th.
AC Immune Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.23 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
