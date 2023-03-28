86,234 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 1,239,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

