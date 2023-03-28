6,653 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,525,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NUEM opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.