647 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 123,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.35. 293,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.42 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.19.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.