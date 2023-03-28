52,776 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Union Pacific makes up about 8.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

UNP stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

