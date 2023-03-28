3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.04) to GBX 2,075 ($25.49) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,166. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

