3,960 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

