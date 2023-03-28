30,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 1,421,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

