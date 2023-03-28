2,672 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 255,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.