18,189 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Nicolet Bankshares makes up approximately 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $953.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

