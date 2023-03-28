17,400 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

TWNK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 118,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,335. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

