15,020 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 233,241 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

