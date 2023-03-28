134,500 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. 15,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,940. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

