110,993 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Company Profile



Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

