100,000 Shares in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,548,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 16.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOAC remained flat at $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

