Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 357,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

