Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.91.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.