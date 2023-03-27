ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $55.66 million and approximately $17,944.98 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

