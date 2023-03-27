ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $592,157.02

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $592,157.02 and approximately $66.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00130297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00036818 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

