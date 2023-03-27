Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

Yokogawa Electric stock remained flat at $31.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.