XPeng (XPEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) recently:

3/24/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/20/2023 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50.

3/17/2023 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.92 to $7.21.

3/17/2023 – XPeng had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $10.70.

2/24/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2023 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,484,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.82. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in XPeng by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

