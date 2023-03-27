XDC Network Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. XDC Network has a market cap of $557.15 million and $4.30 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,539,385 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

