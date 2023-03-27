X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYF remained flat at $2.92 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

