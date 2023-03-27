WT Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 822.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE MCK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.34. 205,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.69. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
