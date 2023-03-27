WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.70. 802,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,537. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

