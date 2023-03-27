WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.28% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.77. 50,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.56%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

